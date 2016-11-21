Design

Partisans Bends Light to Create the Ghostly Gweilo

Partisans Bends Light to Create the Ghostly Gweilo

Azure visited Partisans, a Toronto architecture and design firm, to film the making of its innovative Gweilo light ahead of its launch at the Interior Design Show. Here’s a sneak peek at what the studio will be making live at the show, which kicks off in Toronto on January 19.

By  | 

3 days ago

Tags:

The Top Industrial Design Schools in Europe and the U.K.

The Top Industrial Design Schools in Europe and the U.K.

When it comes to shaping the next generation of innovators and thinkers in design, these are the top industrial design schools in Europe and the U.K.

By  | 

3 days ago

Tags:

View more Design

A word from our sponsors

Architecture

A Bold Intervention in Chile’s Atacama Desert

A Bold Intervention in Chile’s Atacama Desert

Designed to draw visitors to one of the world’s driest environments, the Center of Interpretation of the Desert engages in a dramatic visual dialogue with the raw landscape that surrounds it.

By  | 

6 days ago

Tags: ,

Talking with Wolf D. Prix about his Shenzhen ‘Cloud’

Talking with Wolf D. Prix about his Shenzhen ‘Cloud’

MOCAPE, the latest masterwork from Viennese architecture firm Coop Himmelb(l)au, hides an unusual secret inside its imposing geometrical walls. Firm founder Wolf D. Prix tells Azure about ‘the Cloud.’

By  | 

10 days ago

Tags: ,

View more Architecture

Interiors

SelgasCano Creates a Hip Bookstore in East London

SelgasCano Creates a Hip Bookstore in East London

With a no-phone policy and a cheap and cheerful space designed by SelgasCano, a tiny shop on London’s Hanbury Street is bringing back the humble bookstore.

By  | 

10 hours ago

Tags:

A Century-Old Streetcar Depot in Amsterdam is Reborn as a Hip Restaurant

A Century-Old Streetcar Depot in Amsterdam is Reborn as a Hip Restaurant

In Amsterdam-West, Kanarie Club pays tribute to its past life as a depot for repairing streetcars.

By  | 

4 days ago

Tags:

View more Interiors

A word from our sponsors

Curiosity

The Architecture and Design Events You Don’t Want to Miss in 2017

The Architecture and Design Events You Don’t Want to Miss in 2017

The first half of 2017 is jam-packed with great architecture and design events and exhibitions. Here are our top picks for winter and spring.

By  | 

3 days ago

Tags: ,

How Dyslexia Can Be a Creative Catalyst for Designers

How Dyslexia Can Be a Creative Catalyst for Designers

Dyslexic Design, a recent exhibition in London, makes the case that a disability can, in fact, be a gift that is a catalyst for innovative thinking.

By  | 

3 days ago

Tags: ,

View more Curiosity

Product Guide

Raf Simons Textiles

Coverings + Surfaces

Raf Simons Textiles

7 days ago

By

Faro Table Lamp

Lighting

Faro Table Lamp

7 days ago

By

Gripster for iPad Pro

Technology & Electronics

Gripster for iPad Pro

7 days ago

By

Dot Line

Bathroom

Dot Line

7 days ago

By

View More Products

Recent Tradeshow Coverage

Designer Christophe Pillet Talks Style, Luxury and the Future

IIDEXCANADA

Designer Christophe Pillet Talks Style, Luxury and the Future

November 21, 2016

5 Smart Products For Adaptable Workspaces

Orgatec

5 Smart Products For Adaptable Workspaces

November 2, 2016

Orgatec 2016: 5 New Product Launches

Orgatec

Orgatec 2016: 5 New Product Launches

October 18, 2016

IDS Vancouver 2016: Dutch Exchange and Other Spectacular Spaces

IDS Vancouver

IDS Vancouver 2016: Dutch Exchange and Other Spectacular Spaces

October 5, 2016

See more TradeShows

Featured Videos

Azure Video Video: Inside Toronto’s Integral House

Video: Inside Toronto’s Integral House

Azure Video Interview with Marcel Wanders

Interview with Marcel Wanders

Standard Video Louise Campbell’s Concept House for IMM Cologne

Louise Campbell’s Concept House for IMM Cologne

Azure Video Interview with Claesson Koivisto Rune

Interview with Claesson Koivisto Rune

View More Videos