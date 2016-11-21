Italian architect Carlo Ratti has developed an innovative building management system that follows individuals around the office. The pilot project, at Turin’s Agnelli Foundation, aims to increase comfort while dramatically reducing energy use.
| 4 days ago
Tags: Office, Technology
Wishing you the very best for the holidays, from all of us at Azure. After a short break, we’ll be back on January 3. Meanwhile, catch up on the best architecture and design moments of 2016, plus our most popular posts of the year.
| 8 days ago
Tags: Architecture, Cultural, Residential
The final instalment of our Best of 2016 series: the homes, cabins, residences, getaways, and social housing that wowed us. Here are the 10 best projects of 2016, including BIG’s twisting Grove at Grand Bay tower in Florida, and Jean Verville’s secluded FAHouse in Quebec.
| 9 days ago
Tags: Architecture, Residential
For the fourth instalment of our Best of 2016 series, we bring you the interiors that wowed us: 10 striking environments, from Campari’s dreamy Toronto headquarters by I-V to an elegant skincare boutique in Seoul by Neri&Hu. As selected by our editors, here are the best interiors of 2016.
| 12 days ago
Tags: Office, Residential, Restaurant, Retail
It was difficult to pick favourites in a year that delivered such a bounty of breathtaking galleries, museums and gathering places. From the Baha’i Temple in the foothills of the Andes (by Hariri Pontarini) to the subterranean Dialogue Centre Przelomy by KWK Promes, here are 10 of the best cultural buildings of 2016.
| 12 days ago
Tags: Architecture, Cultural
For an extension to the Kunstmuseum Basel in Switzerland, architects Emanuel Christ and Christoph Gantenbein turned to brick, giving the ancient medium a surprising twist with a frieze embedded with programmable LEDs.
By Azure |
13 days ago
Tags: Personalities
Working together since 1979, the Keilhauer brothers have evolved beyond task chairs to embrace the softer side of office furniture.
By Kathryn Hayward |
15 days ago
Tags: Furniture, Personalities
L.A. architect Clive Wilkinson has created a flexible, nature-inspired hub for Microsoft’s Vancouver office.
By Hadani Ditmars |
6 days ago
Tags: Office
The world’s finest croissant shop gives its customers a clear view of what goes into making each and every flaky masterpiece
By Penny Craswell |
2 days ago
Tags: Kitchens, Restaurant
In Shanghai, Schmidt Hammer Lassen reimagines a popular temporary pavilion as a permanent structure.
By Graeme Bayliss |
3 days ago
Tags: Installation
