Q&A: Emanuel Christ and Christoph Gantenbein

For an extension to the Kunstmuseum Basel in Switzerland, architects Emanuel Christ and Christoph Gantenbein turned to brick, giving the ancient medium a surprising twist with a frieze embedded with programmable LEDs.

13 days ago

Furniture is a Family Business for Keilhauer

Working together since 1979, the Keilhauer brothers have evolved beyond task chairs to embrace the softer side of office furniture.

15 days ago

Architecture

Inside Microsoft’s Brave New Office Space in Vancouver

L.A. architect Clive Wilkinson has created a flexible, nature-inspired hub for Microsoft’s Vancouver office.

6 days ago

The 10 Best Residential Projects of 2016

The final instalment of our Best of 2016 series: the homes, cabins, residences, getaways, and social housing that wowed us. Here are the 10 best projects of 2016, including BIG’s twisting Grove at Grand Bay tower in Florida, and Jean Verville’s secluded FAHouse in Quebec.

9 days ago

Interiors

Glass-Encased Kitchen Reveals Culinary Secrets at Lune Croissanterie

The world’s finest croissant shop gives its customers a clear view of what goes into making each and every flaky masterpiece

2 days ago

The 10 Best Interiors of 2016

For the fourth instalment of our Best of 2016 series, we bring you the interiors that wowed us: 10 striking environments, from Campari’s dreamy Toronto headquarters by I-V to an elegant skincare boutique in Seoul by Neri&Hu. As selected by our editors, here are the best interiors of 2016.

12 days ago

Curiosity

Schmidt Hammer Lassen’s Cloud Pavilion Gets a Second Life

In Shanghai, Schmidt Hammer Lassen reimagines a popular temporary pavilion as a permanent structure.

3 days ago

Carlo Ratti Creates Micro-Climates for Agnelli Foundation’s New Office

Italian architect Carlo Ratti has developed an innovative building management system that follows individuals around the office. The pilot project, at Turin’s Agnelli Foundation, aims to increase comfort while dramatically reducing energy use.

4 days ago

