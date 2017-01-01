Design

10 Standout Ideas by Up-and-Coming Designers

The Pure Talents Contest for up-and-coming designers is an annual highlight of imm Cologne, Germany’s residential furniture fair. Back from the show, David Dick-Agnew picks the best ideas by the young designers who wowed him most.

5 days ago

Tags: , , ,

The Best Moments from Toronto Design Week 2017

From a cubic concept kitchen and Jaime Hayon’s fantastical folklore-inspired quartzite furniture to the best from Umbra’s prototype contest, our favourite should-not-have-missed highlights from the Interior Design Show and the Toronto Design Offsite Festival.

6 days ago

Tags: , ,

8 Buildings to Look Forward to in 2017

This year is destined to be a spectacular one for architecture. Dozens of impressive buildings are nearing completion, from Jean Nouvel’s Louvre in Abu Dhabi to the Amazon Biospheres in Seattle. Here are the ones we’ve got our eye on.

2 days ago

Tags: , ,

A Sun-Drenched ‘Kaleidoscope House’ in Toronto

Paul Raff Studio plays with mirrors and well-placed windows in Kaleidoscope House, a Toronto residence bathed in natural light.

13 days ago

Tags:

A Tiny Soap Shop with Big Impact in Lisbon

For Claus Porto, a Portuguese brand with a 130-year history of creating hand-crafted soaps, João Mendes Ribeiro architects has devised a minimalist flagship store that lets the products (and their beautiful packaging) speak for themselves.

7 days ago

Tags:

A Portland Warehouse Is Converted into a Hip HQ for a Creative Agency

Beebe Skidmore architects has transformed a former industrial space into a graphic, minimalist headquarters for Swift, a fast-growing agency in Portland.

10 days ago

Tags:

Studio Libeskind, Architects for Society Speak Out Against Trump’s Travel Ban

Architect Daniel Libeskind calls President Donald Trump’s ban of immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries “an affront to our freedom and core values.” Plus, how Architects for Society is responding.

21 hours ago

Tags: ,

Instead of Trump’s Wall, a Treehouse on the U.S.-Mexico Border

Overlooking a steel wall separating Tijuana and San Diego, Japanese art collective Chim Pom has constructed a timely installation – a treehouse they call “U.S.A Visitor Center.”

1 day ago

Tags: ,

IMM

5 days ago

IDS

6 days ago

IDS

8 days ago

IMM

16 days ago

