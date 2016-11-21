Design

The Top Industrial Design Schools in North America

When it comes to shaping the next generation of innovators and thinkers in design, these are the top industrial design schools in North America.

3 days ago

Q&A: Emanuel Christ and Christoph Gantenbein

For an extension to the Kunstmuseum Basel in Switzerland, architects Emanuel Christ and Christoph Gantenbein turned to brick, giving the ancient medium a surprising twist with a frieze embedded with programmable LEDs.

22 days ago

Architecture

Talking with Wolf D. Prix About His Shenzhen ‘Cloud’

MOCAPE, the latest masterwork from Viennese architecture firm Coop Himmelb(l)au, hides an unusual secret inside its imposing geometrical walls. Firm founder Wolf D. Prix tells Azure about ‘the Cloud.’

3 days ago

A Modern Community Space in a Quaint Italian Village

In the historic Italian village of Frisa, Cimini Architettura has unveiled the Pavilion of Transhumance – a surprisingly contemporary gathering place for the village’s farmers, winemakers and tourists.

4 days ago

Interiors

Bar Botanique Brings the Tropics to Amsterdam

How ﻿Studio Modijefsky reinvented a popular corner café by channelling the tropical vibes of Marrakesh.

3 days ago

Burt’s Bees Expands to Asia with a Refreshed Retail Concept

Landini Associates lets recycled materials and a nature-inspired vibe take centre stage at Burt’s Bees’ three inaugural Asian retail locations in Hong Kong.

4 days ago

Curiosity

The Best Architecture and Design Moments of 2016

From the breathtaking Bahá’i Temple Santiago by Hariri Pontarini to Campari’s sophisticated Toronto office to a game-changing concept for 3D-printed wheelchairs, these are the best architecture and design moments of 2016.

2 hours ago

Designer Books & More, From ‘Level-1’ to ‘Rise and Sprawl’

A tribute to the evolution of subway system design, plus an argument for migrating from land to sea and the story of the ‘rise and sprawl’ of condo towers in Toronto.

6 days ago

Product Guide

Raf Simons Textiles

Coverings + Surfaces

5 hours ago

Faro Table Lamp

Lighting

5 hours ago

Gripster for iPad Pro

Technology & Electronics

5 hours ago

Dot Line

Bathroom

5 hours ago

Recent Tradeshow Coverage

Designer Christophe Pillet Talks Style, Luxury and the Future

IIDEXCANADA

November 21, 2016

5 Smart Products For Adaptable Workspaces

Orgatec

November 2, 2016

Orgatec 2016: 5 New Product Launches

Orgatec

October 18, 2016

IDS Vancouver 2016: Dutch Exchange and Other Spectacular Spaces

IDS Vancouver

October 5, 2016

Featured Videos

Azure Video Video: Inside Toronto’s Integral House

Azure Video Interview with Marcel Wanders

Interview with Marcel Wanders

Standard Video Louise Campbell’s Concept House for IMM Cologne

Louise Campbell’s Concept House for IMM Cologne

Azure Video Interview with Claesson Koivisto Rune

Interview with Claesson Koivisto Rune

