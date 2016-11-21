Design

5 Emerging Designers That Wowed at Toronto Design Week 2017

Last week, Azure joined throngs of design fans in exploring the Interior Design Show and the Toronto Design Offsite Festival. Here, emerging designers we spotted whose imaginative designs placed them firmly on our radar.

2 days ago

What You Need to See at the Toronto Design Offsite Festival 2017

Kicking off today and running until January 22, the Toronto Design Offsite Festival 2017 transforms the city into a design bonanza, showcasing the best of the local scene. There are more than 100 events to check out – including these must-see exhibits and installations.

10 days ago

Architecture

A Sun-Drenched ‘Kaleidoscope House’ in Toronto

Paul Raff Studio plays with mirrors and well-placed windows in Kaleidoscope House, a Toronto residence bathed in natural light.

6 days ago

Snøhetta Treehouse Opens at Sweden’s Treehotel

Snøhetta’s 7th Room is the newest treehouse at Sweden’s fantastic architourism hotspot, the Treehotel.

7 days ago

Interiors

A Portland Warehouse Is Converted into a Hip HQ for a Creative Agency

Beebe Skidmore architects has transformed a former industrial space into a graphic, minimalist headquarters for Swift, a fast-growing agency in Portland.

3 days ago

SelgasCano Creates a Hip Bookstore in East London

With a no-phone policy and a cheap and cheerful space designed by SelgasCano, a tiny shop on London’s Hanbury Street is bringing back the humble bookstore.

10 days ago

Curiosity

Quadrangle Architects Reimagines the CN Tower as a Condo Tower

Toronto’s CN Tower is no longer the world’s tallest freestanding structure. To breathe new life into the landmark, a local firm has devised a solution: hang modular, timber-framed condo units from its sides.

2 days ago

Q&A: Jaime Hayon on His Whimsical Caesarstone Installation at IDS Toronto

We caught up with the Spanish designer who, for a year-long collaboration with Caesarstone, has reimagined the quartz surfacing as a collection of quirky furniture called “Stone Age Folk.”

6 days ago

Todd Bracher’s Das Haus Imagines a Home That Balances “Mind, Body and Soul”

10 days ago

5 Product Launches That Prove Curves Are Back

16 days ago

Designer Christophe Pillet Talks Style, Luxury and the Future

November 21, 2016

5 Smart Products For Adaptable Workspaces

November 2, 2016

