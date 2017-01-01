This year is destined to be a spectacular one for architecture. Dozens of impressive buildings are nearing completion, from Jean Nouvel’s Louvre in Abu Dhabi to the Amazon Biospheres in Seattle. Here are the ones we’ve got our eye on.
The Pure Talents Contest for up-and-coming designers is an annual highlight of imm Cologne, Germany’s residential furniture fair. Back from the show, David Dick-Agnew picks the best ideas by the young designers who wowed him most.
Tags: Furniture, Lighting, Personalities, Product Design
From a cubic concept kitchen and Jaime Hayon’s fantastical folklore-inspired quartzite furniture to the best from Umbra’s prototype contest, our favourite should-not-have-missed highlights from the Interior Design Show and the Toronto Design Offsite Festival.
Tags: Concept, Event, Exhibition
For Claus Porto, a Portuguese brand with a 130-year history of creating hand-crafted soaps, João Mendes Ribeiro architects has devised a minimalist flagship store that lets the products (and their beautiful packaging) speak for themselves.
Tags: Retail
Toronto’s CN Tower is no longer the world’s tallest freestanding structure. To breathe new life into the landmark, a local firm has devised a solution: hang modular, timber-framed condo units from its sides.
Tags: Architecture, Concept
By David Dick-Agnew |
2 days ago
By Azure |
3 days ago
Tags: Concept, Event, Exhibition
By Azure |
2 days ago
Paul Raff Studio plays with mirrors and well-placed windows in Kaleidoscope House, a Toronto residence bathed in natural light.
By Simon Lewsen |
10 days ago
Tags: Residential
By Azure |
3 days ago
By Jaclyn Tersigni |
4 days ago
Tags: Retail
By Jaclyn Tersigni |
5 days ago
Tags: Architecture, Concept
We caught up with the Spanish designer who, for a year-long collaboration with Caesarstone, has reimagined the quartz surfacing as a collection of quirky furniture called “Stone Age Folk.”
By Jaclyn Tersigni |
9 days ago
Tags: Installation, Q&A
By Swedese
By Fontana Arte
