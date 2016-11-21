From the breathtaking Bahá’i Temple Santiago by Hariri Pontarini to Campari’s sophisticated Toronto office to a game-changing concept for 3D-printed wheelchairs, these are the best architecture and design moments of 2016.
| 2 hours ago
MOCAPE, the latest masterwork from Viennese architecture firm Coop Himmelb(l)au, hides an unusual secret inside its imposing geometrical walls. Firm founder Wolf D. Prix tells Azure about ‘the Cloud.’
| 3 days ago
In the historic Italian village of Frisa, Cimini Architettura has unveiled the Pavilion of Transhumance – a surprisingly contemporary gathering place for the village’s farmers, winemakers and tourists.
| 4 days ago
When it comes to shaping the next generation of innovators and thinkers in design, these are the top industrial design schools in North America.
By Austin Macdonald |
3 days ago
For an extension to the Kunstmuseum Basel in Switzerland, architects Emanuel Christ and Christoph Gantenbein turned to brick, giving the ancient medium a surprising twist with a frieze embedded with programmable LEDs.
By Azure |
22 days ago
How Studio Modijefsky reinvented a popular corner café by channelling the tropical vibes of Marrakesh.
By Jeanne Tan |
3 days ago
Landini Associates lets recycled materials and a nature-inspired vibe take centre stage at Burt’s Bees’ three inaugural Asian retail locations in Hong Kong.
By Alexandra Caufin |
4 days ago
5 hours ago
By Kvadrat
5 hours ago
By Bolia
5 hours ago
By Native Union
November 21, 2016
November 2, 2016
October 18, 2016
