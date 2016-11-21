The historic narrative of the Saskatchewan village of Batoche is a familiar one – appropriation of a thriving Métis settlement by the Canadian government. A new installation contemplates that past.
Kicking off today and running until January 22, the Toronto Design Offsite Festival 2017 transforms the city into a design bonanza, showcasing the best of the local scene. There are more than 100 events to check out – including these must-see exhibits and installations.
Tags: Event, Exhibition
On the floor at German furniture fair imm Cologne, David Dick-Agnew speaks to the New York industrial designer about his interpretation of Das Haus, the annual installation focused on the future of domestic space.
Tags: Concept, Installation
Azure visited Partisans, a Toronto architecture and design firm, to film the making of its innovative Gweilo light ahead of its launch at the Interior Design Show. Here’s a sneak peek at what the studio will be making live at the show, which kicks off in Toronto on January 19.
Tags: Lighting
Paul Raff Studio plays with mirrors and well-placed windows in Kaleidoscope House, a Toronto residence bathed in natural light.
By Simon Lewsen |
Tags: Residential
Snøhetta’s 7th Room is the newest treehouse at Sweden’s fantastic architourism hotspot, the Treehotel.
By Erin Donnelly |
Tags: Hospitality
With a no-phone policy and a cheap and cheerful space designed by SelgasCano, a tiny shop on London’s Hanbury Street is bringing back the humble bookstore.
Tags: Retail
In Amsterdam-West, Kanarie Club pays tribute to its past life as a depot for repairing streetcars.
By Eli Burnstein |
Tags: Restaurant
The first half of 2017 is jam-packed with great architecture and design events and exhibitions. Here are our top picks for winter and spring.
By Erin Donnelly |
Tags: Event, Exhibition
Dyslexic Design, a recent exhibition in London, makes the case that a disability can, in fact, be a gift that is a catalyst for innovative thinking.
By Terence Dick |
Tags: Cultural, Exhibition
