Toronto’s CN Tower is no longer the world’s tallest freestanding structure. To breathe new life into the landmark, a local firm has devised a solution: hang modular, timber-framed condo units from its sides.
| 2 days ago
Tags: Architecture, Concept
Last week, Azure joined throngs of design fans in exploring the Interior Design Show and the Toronto Design Offsite Festival. Here, emerging designers we spotted whose imaginative designs placed them firmly on our radar.
| 2 days ago
Tags: Event, Personalities
We caught up with the Spanish designer who, for a year-long collaboration with Caesarstone, has reimagined the quartz surfacing as a collection of quirky furniture called “Stone Age Folk.”
| 6 days ago
Tags: Installation, Q&A
Last week, Azure joined throngs of design fans in exploring the Interior Design Show and the Toronto Design Offsite Festival. Here, emerging designers we spotted whose imaginative designs placed them firmly on our radar.
By Azure |
2 days ago
Tags: Event, Personalities
Kicking off today and running until January 22, the Toronto Design Offsite Festival 2017 transforms the city into a design bonanza, showcasing the best of the local scene. There are more than 100 events to check out – including these must-see exhibits and installations.
By Eric Mutrie |
10 days ago
Tags: Event, Exhibition
A word from our sponsors
Paul Raff Studio plays with mirrors and well-placed windows in Kaleidoscope House, a Toronto residence bathed in natural light.
By Simon Lewsen |
6 days ago
Tags: Residential
Snøhetta’s 7th Room is the newest treehouse at Sweden’s fantastic architourism hotspot, the Treehotel.
By Erin Donnelly |
7 days ago
Tags: Hospitality
Beebe Skidmore architects has transformed a former industrial space into a graphic, minimalist headquarters for Swift, a fast-growing agency in Portland.
By Jaclyn Tersigni |
3 days ago
Tags: Office
With a no-phone policy and a cheap and cheerful space designed by SelgasCano, a tiny shop on London’s Hanbury Street is bringing back the humble bookstore.
10 days ago
Tags: Retail
A word from our sponsors
Toronto’s CN Tower is no longer the world’s tallest freestanding structure. To breathe new life into the landmark, a local firm has devised a solution: hang modular, timber-framed condo units from its sides.
By Jaclyn Tersigni |
2 days ago
Tags: Architecture, Concept
We caught up with the Spanish designer who, for a year-long collaboration with Caesarstone, has reimagined the quartz surfacing as a collection of quirky furniture called “Stone Age Folk.”
By Jaclyn Tersigni |
6 days ago
Tags: Installation, Q&A
3 days ago
3 days ago
By Swedese
3 days ago
By Fontana Arte
3 days ago
16 days ago
November 21, 2016
November 2, 2016
A word from our sponsors.