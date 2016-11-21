Azure visited Partisans, a Toronto architecture and design firm, to film the making of its innovative Gweilo light ahead of its launch at the Interior Design Show. Here’s a sneak peek at what the studio will be making live at the show, which kicks off in Toronto on January 19.
Tags: Lighting
Designed to draw visitors to one of the world’s driest environments, the Center of Interpretation of the Desert engages in a dramatic visual dialogue with the raw landscape that surrounds it.
Tags: Architecture, Cultural
Want a peek at the fresh new furniture and lighting that will launch in the coming year? Look no further than the imm Cologne 2017 international interiors show, opening on January 16. Here are five upcoming debuts which suggest that — when it comes to furniture and lighting — there are curves ahead.
By Jaclyn Tersigni |
Tags: Lighting
When it comes to shaping the next generation of innovators and thinkers in design, these are the top industrial design schools in Europe and the U.K.
By Austin Macdonald |
Tags: Education
By Alexandra Caufin |
Tags: Architecture, Cultural
MOCAPE, the latest masterwork from Viennese architecture firm Coop Himmelb(l)au, hides an unusual secret inside its imposing geometrical walls. Firm founder Wolf D. Prix tells Azure about ‘the Cloud.’
By David Dick-Agnew |
Tags: Architecture, Personalities
With a no-phone policy and a cheap and cheerful space designed by SelgasCano, a tiny shop on London’s Hanbury Street is bringing back the humble bookstore.
Tags: Retail
In Amsterdam-West, Kanarie Club pays tribute to its past life as a depot for repairing streetcars.
By Eli Burnstein |
Tags: Restaurant
The first half of 2017 is jam-packed with great architecture and design events and exhibitions. Here are our top picks for winter and spring.
By Erin Donnelly |
Tags: Event, Exhibition
Dyslexic Design, a recent exhibition in London, makes the case that a disability can, in fact, be a gift that is a catalyst for innovative thinking.
By Terence Dick |
Tags: Cultural, Exhibition
By Kvadrat
By Bolia
By Native Union
