Architect Daniel Libeskind calls President Donald Trump’s ban of immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries “an affront to our freedom and core values.” Plus, how Architects for Society is responding.
| 3 days ago
Tags: Industry News, Personalities
Overlooking a steel wall separating Tijuana and San Diego, Japanese art collective Chim Pom has constructed a timely installation – a treehouse they call “U.S.A Visitor Center.”
| 3 days ago
Tags: Art, Installation
The Pure Talents Contest for up-and-coming designers is an annual highlight of imm Cologne, Germany’s residential furniture fair. Back from the show, David Dick-Agnew picks the best ideas by the young designers who wowed him most.
By David Dick-Agnew |
7 days ago
Tags: Furniture, Lighting, Personalities, Product Design
From a cubic concept kitchen and Jaime Hayon’s fantastical folklore-inspired quartzite furniture to the best from Umbra’s prototype contest, our favourite should-not-have-missed highlights from the Interior Design Show and the Toronto Design Offsite Festival.
By Azure |
8 days ago
Tags: Concept, Event, Exhibition
The X-shaped Bibliothèque Alexis de Tocqueville in Normandy offers panoramic views from its airy, column-free interior, making it an ideal public gathering space.
By Eli Burnstein |
2 days ago
Tags: Architecture, Cultural
This year is destined to be a spectacular one for architecture. Dozens of impressive buildings are nearing completion, from Jean Nouvel’s Louvre in Abu Dhabi to the Amazon Biospheres in Seattle. Here are the ones we’ve got our eye on.
By Azure |
4 days ago
Tags: Architecture, Cultural, Educational
Festen Architects find the perfect complement to the vintage character of this industrial Paris loft conversion in an all-stainless steel kitchen.
By Erin Donnelly |
2 days ago
Tags: Kitchens, Product Design
For Claus Porto, a Portuguese brand with a 130-year history of creating hand-crafted soaps, João Mendes Ribeiro architects has devised a minimalist flagship store that lets the products (and their beautiful packaging) speak for themselves.
By Jaclyn Tersigni |
9 days ago
Tags: Retail
We are pleased to introduce the five jurors for the seventh annual AZ Awards, Azure’s international competition that celebrates excellence in architecture and design.
By Azure |
1 day ago
Tags: AZ Awards, Personalities
